92 churches get approval

CHALI MULENGA

Livingstone

LIVINGSTONE City Council has given 92 churches health clearance certificates to resume congregating under the ‘new normal’ guidelines.

Public relations manager Melvin Mukela says the council has also issued 37 similar certificates to businesses like restaurants and casinos.

“The increase in the number of churches has been due to applications by the Roman Catholic Church and the Seventh-day Adventist Church allowing their members to start congregating,” Mr Mukela said.

In March this year, mass gatherings were banned to curb the spread of COVID-19 but restrictions were later relaxed for some businesses.