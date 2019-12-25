900 Christmas gifts

PRISCILLA MWILA, NANCY SIAME

Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has given a special Christmas gift to over 900 inmates who will get out of incarceration as a way of celebrating the day Jesus Christ was born.

The head of State has pardoned 961 inmates from various correctional facilities in accordance with Article 97 of the Constitution, which provides for the presidential pardon of inmates.

Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo announced during a press briefing yesterday that of the 961 pardoned inmates, 857 are male while 104 are female