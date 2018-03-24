90 illegals arrested

HONE SIAME, Lusaka

THE Immigration Department has arrested 90 foreigners for various offences in a countrywide operation conducted between Monday and Thursday this week.

Department public relations officer Namati Nshinka said in a statement yesterday that those arrested include 16 Burundians, 10 Ugandans, six Tanzanians, four Chinese and three Rwandans.

Mr Nshinka said 17 Congolese, four Somalians and one Romanian were arrested for…