9 recover, 7 infected

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA’S fight against coronavirus has continued to yield positive results, with nine more patients recovering from the viral attack, although the country has recorded seven more new cases.

The total number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 is now 101 while the total recorded cases have reached 145.

On Tuesday, 14 patients, who included a three-month-old baby and a Copperbelt resident, were discharged from isolation centres after they tested negative twice for coronavirus.

This was four days after 19 other patients were discharged on