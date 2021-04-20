86 illegally imported vehicles donated

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI

Kapiri Mposhi

IN A bid to halt smuggling of vehicles, Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) yesterday swung into action donating 86 vehicles to security agencies and charitable organisations, with Zambia Police Service revving away with 17 and seven motorbikes.Last month, ZRA impounded 74 vehicles that were dubiously imported into the country after an operation conducted in Lusaka,Kitwe and Ndola.Commissioner general Kingsley Chanda said ZRA will not allow misclassification of goods, under-valuation and dubious importation of motor vehicles."The donation was made in an effort of curbing smuggling along the Nakonde-Lusaka route [Great North Road]. The donation is in light of the received approval from the Minister of Finance to donate forfeited goods in line with Section 204 of the Customs and Excise Act, Chapter 322 of the Laws of Zambia," Mr Chanda said yesterday in a speech read on his behalf by corporate communications manager Topsy Sikalinda at Kapiri Mposhi Enforcement Centre.Among the recipients of the vehicles were Drug Enforcement Commission, Anti-Corruption Commission, National Prosecution Authority, Judicial Complaints Authority and Auditor General's Office.The charitable organisations are Chainama Special School,Zambia Association of Children with Disabilities and University Teaching Hospitals among others.Mr Chanda said in collaboration with security wings,ZRA will soon swing into action to impound illegally imported vehicles that will not have been normalised by May 26, 2021.He urged those with dubiously imported vehicles to step forward and clear their vehicles before the deadline."No-one with an illegally imported motor vehicle will escape this dragnet. We promise to sweep the