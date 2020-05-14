83,000 tonnes maize for export

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has allowed the export of 83,000 metric tonnes of grain under the early maize programme, Minister of Agriculture Michael Katambo has said.

Mr Katambo said the ban on maize exports is still in effect, but that the export of the 83,000 metric tonnes will be done under a special arrangement with commercial farmers.

“This is a special arrangement under which Government engaged commercial farmers through the Zambia National Farmers Union to grow early maize, which is usually planted in October,” he said.

Mr Katambo said early maize farming is an expensive venture because it requires