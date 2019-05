ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

EIGHTY golfers from six countries have confirmed participation for the Zambia Ladies Open Amateur Stroke Play Championship scheduled for Lusaka Golf Club next week.

Zambia Ladies Golf Union (ZLGU) honorary secretary Beatrice Zulu said the golfers are from Botswana, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and hosts Zambia.