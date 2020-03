ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

EIGHT Zambian runners, among them females Rhoda Njovu and Lumeka Katundu, have qualified for the Africa Senior Championship to be held in Algeria in June this year.

Zambia Athletic (ZA) general secretary Davison Mung’ambata said four men and four women have booked their tickets to the Africa Senior Championship.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/