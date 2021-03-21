8 PF member s jostle for Mfuwe

KAPALA CHISUNKA

Lusaka

WITH the recent re-alignment of the three districts in Muchinga, namely Mpika, Kanchibiya and Lavushimanda,

to have one constituency each, the battle seems to be heavily weighing on Mfuwe in Lavushimanda. In 2017, President Edgar

Lungu announced the creation of two districts, Kanchibiya (north of Mpika) and Lavushimanda (south of Mpika). Kanchibiya Constituency was overlapping Kanchibiya district and Lavushimanda boundaries, while Mfuwe Constituency boundary was overlapping Mpika and Lavushimanda districts. Mwimba Malama is Mfuwe MP. However, Mfuwe constituency is not short of

aspiring candidates who are all promising to bring development to the vast constituency whose population is estimated to be

127,000. According to an official list obtained by the Sunday Mail from the council chairperson, eight candidates have applied to stand on the Patriotic Front (PF) for Mfuwe constituency. The aspiring candidates are CLICK TO READ MORE