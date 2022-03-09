79 Ukraine evacuees back home

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THE 79 Zambians who fled Ukraine because of the war in that country arrived back home safely yesterday, with Government assuring their parents that it will account for all the remaining Zambians.

Government facilitated the evacuation of the Zambians through Warsaw, Poland, and only 12 are still on their way to Poland after fleeing the Ukrainian city of Sumy, which has been surrounded by Russian forces.

About 95 Zambians were expected to arrive home but 16 have opted to remain in Poland after fleeing Ukraine.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kakubo and Minister of Information and Media Chushi Kasanda were on hand to receive the evacuees, mostly students.

A Slovak chartered plane, Air Explore, which was carrying the Zambians, landed at 19:55 hours at Zambia Air Force Base