72 denied entry over COVID certificates

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

SEVENTY-TWO foreigners have been denied entry into Zambia for failing to produce a negative coronavirus certificate.

The 72, who were part of the 4,870 travellers who were screened at various points of entry, were refused to enter Zambia on Sunday.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Kennedy Malama said in a statement yesterday that 272 people out of 4,870 travellers have been placed under the 14-day quarantine.

“We are working on strengthening our laboratory and diagnosis platform with the participation of our private hospitals with focus on the points of entry (POE),” Dr Malama said. “On the other hand, our ongoing POE surveillance saw 4,870 travellers screened in the last 24 hours.”

Dr Malama said one student has tested positive to COVID-19 out of