700 miners return to isolation

NKOMBO KACHEMBA

Kitwe

OVER 700 miners at Chambishi Copper Smelter (CCS) have agreed to be quarantined after being offered K2,000 allowance, cooking oil and a bag of mealie-meal per month.

Some mines on the Copperbelt have put their workers in isolation facilities to protect them from contracting coronavirus, which they fear could affect their production.

Recently, miners who were in isolation facilities at Chambishi Non-Ferrous Mining Corporation Africa (NFCA) and CCS wanted to be released so that they could be reunited with their families. CLICK TO READ MORE