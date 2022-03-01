7-year old boy kills self

MWILA NTAMBI, CHAMBO NGUNI Kalulushi, Kabwe

IN AN unusual turn of events, a seven-year-old Grade 1 pupil in Kalulushi has committed suicide by hanging himself to a tree outside his mother’s house in unexplained circumstances. And four men in Kanyesha chiefdom in Luano district have died after consuming suspected poisonous alcohol. The country has recently recorded a number of suicide cases, with the latest being that of a make-up artist, Felistus Banda, and a prophet, Edgar Simanwe, on January 24. On Sunday, Vice-President W. K Mutale Nalumango, during a service at the Reformed Church in Zambia, implored parents and guardians to have proper social interactions with their children to help reduce the rising number of suicide cases among young people in the country.

In the Kalulushi incident, the community was in shock after CLICK TO READ MORE