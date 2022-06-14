7 UPND members sue for false imprisonment

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

SEVEN United Party for National Development (UPND) members have sued the Attorney-General in the Ndola High Court claiming damages for false imprisonment during the 2021 elections. The members are Dr Beyani Cholwe, Jerry Mumba, Godfrey Besa, Benson Siachuubo, Sompa Sinzo, Peter Mwendesho and Justine Mabanga. They are claiming damages for false imprisonment, unfair prosecution, inconveniences, trauma, embarrassment, unfair and inhuman treatment, defamation of character, loss of use of motor vehicles and phones and damages for illegal seizure and impounding of their cars and mobile phones. The members argue that as a legal requirement to participate in