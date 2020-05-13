7 nabbed over 220kg gold

BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Solwezi

SEVEN people have been arrested in Mwinilunga district after being found with 220 kilogrammes (kg) of gold samples.

North-Western Province Commissioner of Police Elias Chushi said in a statement yesterday that the suspects were arrested during an operation conducted around Kasenseli Gold Mine.

Mr Chushi said police also impounded a Toyota Fortuner registration DBC 78 which was being driven by Timothy Salunsu with seven other people on CLICK TO READ MORE