7 nabbed over 220kg gold

BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Solwezi
SEVEN people have been arrested in Mwinilunga district after being found with 220 kilogrammes (kg) of gold samples.
North-Western Province Commissioner of Police Elias Chushi said in a statement yesterday that the suspects were arrested during an operation conducted around Kasenseli Gold Mine.
Mr Chushi said police also impounded a Toyota Fortuner registration DBC 78 which was being driven by Timothy Salunsu with seven other people on
