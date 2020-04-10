7 brewers of Mongu nabbed

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA

Mongu

A SECURITY team of Zambia Police and Mongu Municipal Council officers has apprehended 16 people for brewing beer and non-compliance to other coronavirus prevention guidelines.

Mongu Municipal Council acting Town Clerk Abraham Moobola said in an interview that seven of the arrested people were picked up for brewing and selling traditional beer while the rest were apprehended for abrogating other guidelines.

Mr Moobola said the apprehended people have since been fined.