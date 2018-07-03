6,200 retirees paid benefits – LASF

MONICA KAYOMBO, Ndola

LOCAL Authorities Superannuation Fund (LASF) has cleared over 6,200 retirees following the recapitalisation of K150 million by Government.

Speaking during a press briefing at the ongoing Zambia International Trade Fair (ZITF) yesterday, LASF acting director George Chileshe said the money which was recently released by the government has been put to good use.

“Those funds were meant for paying benefits of retirees. I can mention here, that these funds were prudently managed and the number of pensioners who benefited from these funds is 6,200,” Mr Chileshe said.

Of the total number, 4,500 retirees were from a group that gets an annuity per month from the fund while the other 1,700 retirees were from the group that gets a lump sum from the fund.

He said a total of 3,000 retirees are yet to be paid the benefits and the money required to READ MORE