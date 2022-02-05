60,000 on Zesco queue for power connection

MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Chipata

OVER 60,000 people have not been connected to the national grid despite paying connection fees to Zesco. Minister of Energy Peter Kapala says the power utility has a backlog of 60,000 people whose structures are pending to be connected to the national grid. Mr Kapala was speaking here yesterday when he called on Eastern Province Minister Peter Phiri. He said the Ministry of Energy is devising plans to have all the pending connections dealt with this year. “There is a possibility that we should be able to make all the outstanding connections. “Currently, there are about 60,000 connections pending since 2016, if I may put it [this way]. We are taking serious steps to ensure that this is done,” Mr Kapala said.

He said the delay in connecting people’s structures to the national grid is a CLICK TO READ MORE