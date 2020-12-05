6,000 illegal guns destroyed

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

OVER 6,000 illegally-owned firearms and light weapons which were surrendered to Zambia Police Service during the one-year amnesty programme which ended yesterday have been destroyed.

And a Swedish development organisation, Individuell Manniskohjalp (IM), has partnered with Zambia Police Service in recycling metal parts of the destroyed guns into Humanium metal which will be used to manufacture components of wrist watches, bracelets and ball-points.

During the guns destruction ceremony yesterday, Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja said 6,200 illegal firearms were surrendered.

