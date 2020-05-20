6,000 households to be empowered

LINDA NYONDO, Lusaka

CHILDFUND Zambia has launched a cash transfer project to empower 6,000 vulnerable families.

Childfund Zambia country director Simba Machingaidze said the cash transfer project is aimed at reducing extreme poverty among vulnerable households.

“Each of these households will receive an amount of K300 to help cushion the hunger situation in these families,” he said.

Mr Machingaize said the organisation has also continued to offer e-learning programme for nurses.

He said the learners who are using the e-learning method have not been impacted by the closure of universities and other learning

institutions.

Mr Machingaidze said the organisation has also donated assorted items worth K 787,046.71 to 101 heath centres in 10 districts.

He said the disease is also likely to reverse the gains made by government and partners in improving the lives of children in

different communities.