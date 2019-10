PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

THE National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) does not have title deeds for the land worth over K2 million on which six toll plazas have been constructed.

The Auditor General's report for the year ended December 31, 2018 has revealed that despite making a down payment of K1,706,000 to owners of the land on which the six toll plazas have been built, the agency is yet get title deeds.