6 players in visa hitches

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

SIX foreign players, among them, Jesse Were and Umaru Kasumba, were yesterday turned away from Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport due to a visa hitch as Zesco United left for eSwatini for Saturday’s CAF Champions League preliminary round first leg against Green Mambas.

And coach George Lwandamina is upbeat Zesco will overcome Green Mambas in Saturday's CAF Champions League preliminary round first leg.