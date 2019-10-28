6 nabbed over tattoos

MELODY MUPETA, ELIZABETH CHATUVELA

Kitwe, Mongu

A WITCH doctor and five other people in Ndola have been arrested for allegedly wounding five boys in Makenzi Township after they tattooed them with charms under the pretext that they would become strong enough to fight any person.

Martin Jere, the witch doctor, is alleged to have supplied charms to Joseph Mukupa, 17, who together with others tattooed the boys, who later started behaving strangely.

Mukupa, who resides in the same area with the boys, allegedly made the tattoos after convincing the children that