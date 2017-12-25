6 illegal miners shot

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

TWO illegal miners of Lufwanyama are nursing bullet wounds at Kitwe Teaching Hospital (KTH) while four have been treated and discharged after allegedly being shot at Chinese-owned Ebenezer Tubombeshe Mine.

Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga confirmed the incident, which happened at about 10:00 hours on Saturday.

Ms Katanga said the shooting took place in an area between Ebenezer Mine and Gemsfields Mine in Chief Lumpuma’s area, where the illegal miners, who were in a group, were scavenging for emeralds.

She said one of the victims, Nsama Bwalya, reported to police that he and five colleagues were shot.

Ms Katanga said police in Lufwanyama are investigating the…