6 ex-convicts prove old habits die hard

CHAMBO NG’UNI

Kabwe

SIX ex-convicts in Kabwe and Chibombo districts and a fourth-year student of Kwame Nkrumah University have been arrested for allegedly stealing goods valued at K300,000 in various cases of break-ins.

Their arrest comes about two weeks after five other criminals, among them four ex-convicts, were arrested for being behind a spate of break-ins in different townships of Kabwe.

Central Province Commissioner of Police Chola Katanga said in an interview that police are alert and will not relent from pursuing criminals.

“From these latest arrests, we have six who are ex-convicts and there is a 27-year-old who is a fourth-year student at Kwame Nkrumah University,” Mr Katanga said. CLICK TO READ MORE