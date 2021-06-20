6 digging in for Kabwe Central seat

GILCHRIST MUSOLO, Lusaka

KABWE Town was founded in 1902 when lead and zinc deposits were discovered in the area.

The name Kabwe is short version for Kabwe ka Mukuba, meaning rock of ore or place of smelting in the Lenje language.

The former mining town has an estimated population of 202,360 people divided into two constituencies, Kabwe Central and Bwacha. Kabwe Central constituency has 14 wards.

In 2016, a two-horse race between Tutwa Ngulube of the Patriotic Front (PF) and MacDonald Mwamba of the United Party for National Development (UPND) ended in the PF candidate defeating his only rival by a 15,000 vote margin.

This time around the contest for the seat has attracted six candidates, Tutwa Ngulube (Patriotic Front), Chrizoster Phiri (United Party for National Development), Kapyasa Mutoshi (Democratic Party), Dorothy Mwashingwele (Socialist Party), Colonel Timothy Chipyoka Rtd (Independent) and Ronald Sinyangwe (Independent).

Born on April 12, 1979, Mr Ngulube went to Ngwerere pre-school from 1983 to 1985 before he did his primary level education at Woodlands ‘A’ Primary School.

Mr Ngulube was later accepted at Chama Secondary School in 1992 where he completed his secondary school education.

Upon graduating as the best student from Chama Secondary School, Mr Ngulube enrolled at the University of Zambia (UNZA) in 1998 and acquired a bachelor’s degree in Law in 2004.

The following year he signed up at the