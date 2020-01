NKOMBO KACHEMBA and MWILA NTAMBI, Kalulushi

SIX families in Lufwanyama have been sprayed with a poisonous substance by suspected criminals as Kalulushi residents yesterday pounced on three suspects and left one for dead.

And a five-month-old baby survived the gassing incident while a pregnant mother is admitted to Kitwe Teaching Hospital after suffering a similar traumatic experience.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/