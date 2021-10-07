52 years of associating with Zanaco, thank you

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Lusaka

AS ZANACO Plc clocks 52 years this month, the financial institution has launched a ‘Thank You’ campaign to honour its over two million customers for associating with the bank.

It has also assured its customers that it will continue meeting their needs while contributing to the country’s transformation by supporting various sectors of the economy.

Zanaco has been supporting the agriculture, tourism and mining sectors, including small- and medium-sized enterprises.

The bank, which is the second largest commercial bank in terms of profitability, has over 15,000 Zanaco express agents and attributes the success scored to its customers.

“It is because of our customers that the bank remains resilient even in the wake of the effects of COVID-19, and we are grateful to our customers and CLICK TO READ MORE