52 years in mental asylum

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Lusaka

FOR 52 years, Mr Edson Ngoma has lived at the Chainama Hills Hospital. This has not been entirely by his choice. He has been abandoned by his wife and relatives.

Mr Ngoma, 83, first walked through the gates of the hospital on March 12, 1968 in the company of his family and police from his home town Katete district, Eastern Province. He had a major mental illness.

“I can recall very well when I started falling ill. Other things I cannot remember. Before my illness, I lived well with my family and relatives. I have five children and I am sure by now they are all grown,” he says.

He last saw his wife and family a year after his admission to the facility.

Mr Ngoma says life at the facility has been a challenge as he can no longer socialise with other people.

He says before he fell ill, he was working as a teacher in Eastern Province.

A few weeks before he got sick, he says, he had been appointed as an officer under the Ministry of Local Government.

Mr Ngoma says life has not been easy at the facility and that if he had a way, he would go out and start a new life.

But he says his stay in hospital has made him to believe that doctors and nurses are his only relatives and CLICK TO READ MORE