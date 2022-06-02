51 houses owner wanted ownership in kids’ names

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

CHARLES Loyana, the man accused of concealing 51 houses, engaged a company in a bid to buy 24 plots, out of which he managed to pay over K1 million for 11. Mr Loyana also wanted to convey ownership of the plots to that of his children but was advised that they were too young. This in a case Loyana, a senior accountant in the Ministry of Finance, and his wife, Susan Sinkala, an assistant accountant at the Ministry of Works and Supply, are charged with corrupt practices involving concealment and possession of properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime. The couple is appearing before the Economic and Financial Crimes Court. The 51 properties, valued at K37,916,000, are believed to have been concealed between January 1, 2012 and June 30, 2019. The couple has pleaded not guilty before Lusaka magistrate Faides Hamaundu. During continued trial yesterday, a businessman, Andrew Bwalya, narrated that in June 2016, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) served him with a warrant access requesting for information for the project he was