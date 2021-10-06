$50m needed for 50% energy attainment

LUCY LUMBE, Kazungula

AN ANNUAL funding of US$50 million is needed for the country to attain at least over 50 percent rural connectivity by 2030.

Rural Electrification Authority (REA) director of strategy and planning Jacqueline Musonda says the authority receives between 15 and 30 percent of the required financing and, as a result, it has only connected about 550 of the targeted 1,217 rural growth centres countrywide.

Ms Musonda said in an interview that since implementation of the estimated US$1.1 billion rural growth power connectivity programme in 2008, the performance rating currently stands at about 46 percent.

"When you look at it in terms of the aggregated amount, we are talking about an estimated amount of US$ 1.1 billion, and provided that funding is made available per annum in the tune of US$50 million, it will see us achieving an electricity access rate in the