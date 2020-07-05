$50m for mineral water

DOREEN NAWA, Lusaka

BIG TREE Beverages Company has launched a bottled mineral water product called Vatra with an investment of US$50 million at Lusaka South Multi-Facility Economic Zone (LS-MFEZ).

Speaking at the launch in Lusaka at Pinnacle Mall, Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa said the Vatra mineral water demonstrates Trade King Group’s patriotism in Zambia. Big Tree Beverages is a subsidiary of Trade Kings Group.

“I congratulate Big Tree for this milestone during this very challenging time both in the country and the world at large as the COVID-19 pandemic remains a major concern,” Mr Sampa said.

He said the launch of a premium bottled mineral water comes at an opportune time for so