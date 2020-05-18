5,000 farmers, COMACO ready for certification

TRYNESS TEMBO, KELLY NJOMBO

Lusaka

OVER 5,000 farmers have been supervised to be organic-compliant in readiness for the 2021 certification as the Community Markets for Conservation (COMACO) positions the country to be a major high-value organic market.

For the first time, Zambia will be producing organically certified groundnuts.

According to the COMACO newsletter, 1,022 farmers were anticipated to undergo organic verification in March this year by Ecocert, an organic certification organisation.

"For the past year, COMACO's organic farming field officer Rosa Katanga has supervised over 5,000 farmers to be organic-compliant in readiness for