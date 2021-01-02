5,000 bodies unclaimed

PRISCILLA MWILA

Lusaka

OVER 5,000 people were in the last 12 months buried in the absence of their loved ones in ceremonies conducted by Lusaka City Council, which spent about K360,000 to inter the unclaimed bodies.

And the local authority intends to pass a by-law which will compel residents to move with identification cards to ease the tracing of relatives.

The number of unclaimed bodies recorded last year has quadrupled compared to 2018, when the local authority put to rest 1,000 people.

Lusaka town clerk Alex Mwansa said in an interview yesterday the council recorded 5,265 unclaimed bodies between January and December last year.

Mr Mwansa said on average, the local authority buries 50 unclaimed bodies in a week and 450 monthly.

He said the council spends about K30,000 monthly on burial expenses, which he said is unsustainable.