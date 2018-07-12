500 ‘Fakebooks’ chopped

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

OVER 500 fake Facebook accounts created by fraudsters posing as government officials and swindling innocent citizens will soon be deactivated by the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA).Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya told a media briefing yesterday that ZICTA has been tasked to write to Facebook managers to shut down accounts by fraudsters posing as President Edgar Lungu and cabinet ministers.

“Government has been talking to ZICTA. We have realised that there are 155 fake Facebook accounts purporting to be the President’s. There are also 434 fake Facebook accounts of ministers,” she said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/