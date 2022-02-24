500 apply for Black Mountain share

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

ABOUT 500 cooperatives have so far applied to benefit from mining operations at the mineral-rich slag dump where operations are expected to start today.

And Government has refuted allegations that it has sidelined Chapamo Mineral Processing Investment Limited (CMPIL) from benefiting from the copper ore slag dump, popularly known as Black Mountain.

This follows the official handover of 30 percent of the site to women and youths by Minister of Mines and Mineral Development Paul Kabuswe last week.

Kitwe District Commissioner Lawrence Mwanza said his office has received applications from 491 cooperatives that want to benefit from the resource.

Speaking when he appeared on YAR FM radio programme dubbed ‘Social chatter’ yesterday, Mr Mwanza said there is need to establish cooperatives because not everyone can conduct mining operations.

He said the 10 mining companies contracted to conduct mining activities will be doing so on behalf of the women and youths who will benefit after