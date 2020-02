CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Lusaka

OVER 50 elderly people, including a 97-year-old man of Chipata in Eastern Province, have allegedly been abandoned by their relatives at Matero AfterCare Home in Lusaka for over 10 years.

Most of the senior citizens were previously admitted to Chainama Hills Hospital and University Teaching Hospitals (UTH) for different ailments.