5 ZAF officers in hospital after diesel-carrying aircraft slips when landing

BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Solwezi

A ZAMBIA Air Force (ZAF) plane laden with 1,000 litres of diesel yesterday careered off the runaway during landing in Kasempa because of bad weather.

Five officers suffered injuries and are in hospital following the accident that happened at about 08:50 hours at Mukinge Mission Hospital airstrip.

North-Western Province Commissioner of Police Joel Njase confirmed the accident, in a statement yesterday, which involved a five-seater ZAF plane registration Y-12A/C AF 222.

Mr Njase said the plane was flying from Lusaka to deliver fuel at the hospital when it slipped off the runway because of the wet grass.

"The plane was coming from Lusaka bringing five 210-litre drums of diesel to Mukinge Mission Hospital. The cause of the accident was poor weather conditions which made the windscreen invisible and