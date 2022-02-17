5 years on kidney dialysis, no help in sight

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Chambishi

DIAGNOSED with chronic kidney disease in 2017, it has been an agonising last five years for 22-year-old Nicholas Bwalya of Chambishi.

Barely a month before he was supposed to sit for the Grade 12 examinations, Bwalya’s life was derailed after falling ill to what was initially thought to be a bout of malaria.

Growing up as an intelligent boy, Nicholas’ dream was to pursue a career in clinical medicine after completing his secondary education.

However, his dream is now on hold. While most of his former classmates are in the final stages of their college, Nicholas is battling for his life at home under the watch of his caring parents.

What was thought to be a malaria attack back in 2017 while at boarding school resulted in a life-threatening disease, a condition he has lived with ever since.

According to a citation from the Kitwe Teaching Hospital (KTH), Nicholas’ condition was dictated in 2017, where it was also discovered that he is hypertensive.

“This condition is having a negative effect on the patient (Nicholas) physically, socially, and psychologically as he has challenges to do most usual things on his own,” the hospital states.

Unable to pass urine on his own, Nicholas undergoes dialysis three times a week at KTH to get rid of body waste.

During dialysis, a machine filters out waste products from the blood, something that, if normally functioning, kidneys are supposed to do.

“To make out-patient dialysis possible, a vascular surgeon creates a specially tailored connection between an artery and CLICK TO READ MORE