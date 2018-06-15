5 UNZA students chopped

KAPALA CHISUNKA, Lusaka

FIVE University of Zambia (UNZA) students have been suspended and removed from government bursary for allegedly participating in last Saturday’s riots following a 10-minute power outage at the institution of learning.The five students, who are said to be the masterminds of the riots, have been identified as Misheck Kakonde, also known as ‘Neighbours’, Richard Malambo, alias ‘Buffalo’, Kellys Chilekwa, known as ‘Chilepule Baby’, Muyenga Lifuke, known as ‘Makishi’, and Winner Mwiinde, known as ‘Pamukanjo’.

Minister of Higher Education Nkandu Luo said at a media briefing in Lusaka yesterday that the five have lost their bursaries and has vowed not to allow the students back at the institution.