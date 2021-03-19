5 universities banned

PRISCILLA MWILA

Lusaka

FIVE private universities in Lusaka and Copperbelt have been ordered to stop operating by the Higher Education Authority (HEA) because they are allegedly not registered with the authority.

HEA corporate communications officer Birbal Musoba named the universities as Elpalate, Landmark, Shaphat and Yesbud in Lusaka, as well as Shalom in Kitwe.

Mr Musoba said yesterday that some private institutions are advertising fake scholarships for Zambians and demanding full payments after making enrolments.

“The students are forced to start looking for money to support themselves despite being on the purported sponsorship. HEA will follow procedure to ensure that the right thing is done by universities,” Mr Musoba said.

He urged Zambians to be wary of some higher learning institutions which are allegedly operating illegally.

Mr Musoba also said Melburn Institute of Applied Sciences in Lusaka has allegedly been offering unauthorised degree programmes. CLICK