5 not bad, say women but disabled raise hand

PRISCILLA MWILA, MELODY MUPETA Lusaka, Kitwe

ALTHOUGH only five of the 24 people appointed to Cabinet are women, Zambia is on the right track to having more females in influential positions. On Wednesday, President Hakainde Hichilema appointed Chushi Kasanda as Minister of Information and Media, Sylvia Masebo as Minister of Health and Doreen Mwamba as Minister of Community Development. Others are Minister of Labour and Social Security Brenda Tambatamba and Sheal Mulyata as Lusaka Province Minister. That is in addition to Vice-President W.K. Mutale-Nalumango. Last week, Nelly Mutti was voted as the first woman Speaker of the National Assembly in Zambia, while former Gwembe Member of Parliament Attractor Chisangano is the first Deputy Speaker. Non-Governmental Gender Organisations Coordinating Council (NGOCC) board chairperson Mary Mulenga says CLICK TO READ MORE