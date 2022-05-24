5 more charges for Malanji, Yamba

CLAVER MUTNTA, Lusaka

THERE was something wrong with the manner former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba approved payment of over K108 million to the Zambian mission account in Ankara, Turkey, for buying of property, a Bank of Zambia (BoZ) governance advisor testified yesterday. This is in a case Mr Yamba and former Minister of Foreign Affairs Joeseph Malanji are facing 10 counts of alleged wilful failure to comply with procedure on supplementary expenditure and possession of properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime. Initially, the duo was jointly charged with five counts for wilful failure to comply with procedure on supplementary expenditure and possession of property. When the case came up yesterday before Lusaka magistrate Jennifer Bwalya, the prosecution added five more charges on the accused persons, bringing the total charges to 10.

After the charges were read, Mr Yamba and Mr Malanji pleaded not guilty. Testifying in the case, Mulenga Pamu, who is BoZ governance advisor to the Governor, said there was something incorrect with the manner the payment was approved.

Dr Pamu, who is former Ministry of Finance Permanent Secretary for budget and economic affairs, narrated that new information from Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and other interactions in relation to the payment indicate that there was something irregular with the approval of the monies. He said a thorough search through