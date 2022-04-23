5 DEC officers fired over illegal operations

STEVEN MVULA ,Lusaka

AS PART of measures to enable Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) to regain its reputation, five of its officers have been dismissed for allegedly engaging in illegal operations. Some illegal operations the caned officers allegedly engaged in included raiding innocent people’s properties without authorisation and with a view of extorting money from suspects. DEC director-general Mary Chirwa said the five officers were dismissed in the first week of March this year, after they were found guilty of being at the core of damaging the reputation of the investigative wing. “I found these cases of misconduct running and after investigations and internal disciplinary processes, they were relieved of their duties. “This is part of the ongoing reforms meant to regain the reputation of DEC,” Ms Chirwa said in an interview yesterday. She said Zambians will, over the next one or two years, see CLICK TO READ MORE