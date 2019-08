CHALI MULENGA, Livingstone

THE Livingstone High Court has sentenced five men to death for aggravated robbery, attempted murder and murder.

This is in a case Christopher Mubita, 35, Clifford Mulobwanyama, 39, Chrispine Shapambe, 36, Owen Imataa, 33, Danny Sililo, 33, and Charles Duuli, 22, all of no fixed abode, were jointly charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, murder and attempted murder.