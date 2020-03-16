Man burns 5 children with boiling wax

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Lusaka

FIVE children in Kafue, aged between five and 14, are nursing serious burns at the University Teaching Hospitals (UTH) after a 63-year-old man kicked a bucket of boiling wax which spilt over the toddlers’ bodies.

The hot wax sprinkled over the children’s bodies, leaving a 12-year-old boy with no sight on one eye.

Three of the victims are from the same family while two are from other families, but they stay in the same neighbourhood