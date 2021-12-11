4th wave hits Zambia

MWAPE MWENYA, PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA has been hit by the much expected but dreaded fourth wave of coronavirus as evidenced by the escalating number of cases of the virus with a 2.5 percent positivity rate recorded on Thursday from the previous 0.7 percent. In the 24 hours preceding yesterday, the country recorded 162 new cases of coronavirus, up from as low as below 10 not too long ago. This has prompted Government to make a clarion call to all citizens to be serious about adhering to preventive measures put in place to collectively curb the further spread of the pandemic and prevent possible deaths. Presidential advisor on COVID-19 Roma Chilengi confirmed the fourth wave reaching the country during a media breakfast meeting yesterday. Professor Chilengi said by Thursday, the country had recorded 2.5 percent positivity rate from 0.7 percent, an indication of the soaring number of COVID-19 cases over the past couple of days. According to Prof Chilengi, it is high time that the preventive measures are taken very seriously to avert the spread of the virus. “We are now in the fourth wave and we must do better as humanity demands. It is no longer a matter of when the CLICK TO READ MORE