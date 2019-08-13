$430 million set aside for Kundabwika power scheme

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

LUAPULA Hydropower Corporation has set aside about US$430 million to develop the Kundabwika electricity generation scheme to complement Government’s efforts of increasing power capacity.

Zambia has started four hours of daily load shedding due to power shortage, resulting from reduced water levels at major hydro-power plants. Currently, the installed power capacity stands at about 2,700 megawatts (MW) while the deficit is at 273 MW.