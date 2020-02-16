43% FAIL MATHS

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

THE Ministry of General Education has announced the 2019 Grade 12 examination results, which show a shift towards the arts, and a worrying poor performance in science and mathematics.

And in a country that is deeply religious, with 96 percent of the population professing Christianity, 39.8 percent of the candidates failed religious education.

Candidates scored better results in fashion and fabrics, with an average of 69.84 percent, while Literature in English has the