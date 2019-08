NKOLE MULAMBIA

LUAPULA Hydropower Corporation (Luapco) intends to establish a US$429 million hydro-power scheme at the boundary of Mporokoso and Nchelenge districts.

The project is about 150 metres upstream of the Kundabwika Falls on the Kalungwishi River at the boundary of the two districts.